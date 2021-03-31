RED (RED) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $51,029.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 31st. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. RED has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $51,029.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.32 or 0.00335765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000804 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002320 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

