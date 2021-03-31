Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Stake Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Red Rock Resorts worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

RRR opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

