ReddCoin (RDD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.40 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 31st. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $177.48 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,398.74 or 1.00104532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00032400 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010421 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.43 or 0.00304080 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.82 or 0.00363727 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.67 or 0.00668501 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00113581 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002036 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

