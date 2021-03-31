RedFOX Labs (RFOX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.60 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $366.75 million and $2.60 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.12 or 0.00257418 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00086445 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000775 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

