RedFOX Labs Trading 9.4% Higher This Week (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $381.13 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.97 or 0.00264539 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00069522 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00089344 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000741 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

