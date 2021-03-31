Reef Trading 20.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Reef has a market cap of $449.06 million and approximately $144.35 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Reef has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00050129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.15 or 0.00633650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00026277 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

About Reef

Reef is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

