Refereum (RFR) Price Reaches $0.0311 on Major Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Refereum has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Refereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a market capitalization of $155.51 million and approximately $63.67 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $381.33 or 0.00645553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026601 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

Refereum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

