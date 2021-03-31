reflect.finance (RFI) Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 31st. reflect.finance has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and $116,731.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One reflect.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001665 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00061797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.77 or 0.00316828 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $504.87 or 0.00851893 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00089566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00048399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00029965 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,464,527 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance . The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars.

