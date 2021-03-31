Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Truist

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Truist from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on REG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $56.75. 61,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,563. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $60.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.81. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

