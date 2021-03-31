Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,848 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.40. 7,905,616 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.29.

