Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $3.34 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $7.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.01. The stock had a trading volume of 749,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,806,803. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.83 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.91 and its 200 day moving average is $269.80. The stock has a market cap of $840.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $14,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,390,507 shares of company stock worth $373,518,525 in the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FB. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.90.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

