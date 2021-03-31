Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $32.06 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 3.6% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $32,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.27. 4,613,130 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.39. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

