Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $37.35 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 4.2% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $37,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $1,569,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, reaching $141.57. 234,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,768,360. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $195.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

