Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $4.48 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $848,000. Aufman Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,463,201. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $25.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,080.99. 54,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,079.81 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,071.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,794.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

