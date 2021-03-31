Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,802,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.45.

TMO traded up $8.46 on Wednesday, hitting $459.93. The company had a trading volume of 46,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,652. The firm has a market cap of $181.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $270.40 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $463.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

