Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,160 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,773. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $131.78 and a 12 month high of $268.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.25.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.