Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 725 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after buying an additional 166,658 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after buying an additional 135,213 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,061,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.85. The company had a trading volume of 53,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,062. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $269.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

