Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Trims Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,426,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,684,000 after buying an additional 126,693 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,191,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $477,125,000 after buying an additional 971,586 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,100,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,870,000 after acquiring an additional 471,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,279,000 after acquiring an additional 937,668 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.30. The stock had a trading volume of 280,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,944. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.84. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

