Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $146.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.

RGA has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of RGA traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.25. 5,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,761. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.21. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $66.99 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.