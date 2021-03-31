Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Short Interest Update

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the February 28th total of 949,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Rekor Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, February 12th.
REKR stock opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. Rekor Systems has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $22.45.
Rekor Systems Company Profile
Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.
