Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 28.7% from the February 28th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REMYY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rémy Cointreau from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rémy Cointreau presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

REMYY traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,957. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.33 and a beta of 0.20.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.