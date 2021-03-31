Ren (REN) Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 31st. Ren has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $147.44 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ren has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00001745 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00047773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.01 or 0.00641839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067605 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026531 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 996,163,051 coins. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

