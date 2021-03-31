Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 116,842 Shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,842 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of 111 worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 111 by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 111 alerts:

Shares of YI stock opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. 111, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $45.88.

111, Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI).

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.