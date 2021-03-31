Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 19,000 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 171.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.06% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 19,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 16,582 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,048,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,301 shares of company stock worth $8,213,281. 51.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWTX opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $96.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.96.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

