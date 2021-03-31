Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 2,803,200 Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,069,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.42% of Advaxis worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advaxis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advaxis stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Advaxis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.18.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

