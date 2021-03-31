Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 67,804 Shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,122,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,804 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.17% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.