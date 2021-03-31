Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 78,700 Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 27.86, a current ratio of 27.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $62.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

