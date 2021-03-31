Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 9,000 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXE opened at $109.82 on Wednesday. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 52-week low of $101.73 and a 52-week high of $115.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.46.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

