Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 253,200 Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 253,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Braskem at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Braskem by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Braskem stock opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. Braskem S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47.
About Braskem
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.
