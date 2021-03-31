Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,426 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.74% of Navios Maritime worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NM opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $138.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.53. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $15.42.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

