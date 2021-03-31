Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 162.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

VRP opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $26.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49.

