Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 24,700 ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 391,241.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,964,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,032 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $101.47 on Wednesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $102.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.57.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.