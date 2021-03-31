Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.71% of AstroNova worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in AstroNova by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AstroNova by 3.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstroNova stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.18. AstroNova, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.67.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

