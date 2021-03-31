Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,773 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 102.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

NYSE INN opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

