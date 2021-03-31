Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.47% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 528.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 42.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. The firm has a market cap of $141.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

