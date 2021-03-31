Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ:STCN) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,730,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,441 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.35% of Steel Connect worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Connect in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STCN opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. Steel Connect, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization for paper-based direct marketing and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

