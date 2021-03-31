Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) by 107.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 87,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $730,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 5,758.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 320,406 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

TCON has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $7.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $12.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Theuer bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,063.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

