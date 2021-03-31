Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

