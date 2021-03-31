Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.83% of MVB Financial worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 303.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 19.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 209,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

MVBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $36.64.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 17.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

