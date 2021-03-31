Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) by 270.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,186 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Betterware de Mexico were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is currently 88.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home organization, kitchen preparation, food containers, technology and mobility, and others. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

