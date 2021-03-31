Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 86.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 194,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIGI. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $15,895,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $1,060,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after buying an additional 37,864 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 175,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $73.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $77.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.