Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 95.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,843 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. As a group, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other US Foods news, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,108. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

