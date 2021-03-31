Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,011 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 415,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of PROS worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Get PROS alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $41.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.34 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PROS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $201,519.36. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 83,985 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $3,947,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,548,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,703 shares of company stock worth $7,984,576 over the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.