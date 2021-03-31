Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.26% of 1st Constitution Bancorp worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 163.3% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 39.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $189.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $22.47.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.