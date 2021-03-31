Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 54,691 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Core Laboratories worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Core Laboratories by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

NYSE CLB opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56, a PEG ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Core Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLB. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.