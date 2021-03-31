Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 146,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,510 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 128,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 3,572.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,250,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after buying an additional 1,216,166 shares during the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Shares of BPY stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $18.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 17.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.