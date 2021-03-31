Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of TriState Capital worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in TriState Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TriState Capital by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in TriState Capital by 74.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 19,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TriState Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $780.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

