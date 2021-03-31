Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 81,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Afya at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at $34,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Afya during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Afya by 16.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Afya by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Afya Limited has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.46.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

