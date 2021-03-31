Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.08 Million in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,990 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of M/I Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in M/I Homes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $998,208.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MHO. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $60.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $906.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

