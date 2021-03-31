Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of McGrath RentCorp worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 61,496 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $45.71 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

